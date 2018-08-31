Don't Miss
Home / News / At Yale, Kavanaugh stayed out of debates at a time of many

At Yale, Kavanaugh stayed out of debates at a time of many

By: The Associated Press ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and JENNIFER PELTZ August 31, 2018 0

It was the 1980s at Yale University, and Brett Kavanaugh's classmates were protesting South Africa's apartheid system, rallying for gay rights and backing dining hall workers in a labor dispute. But friends and acquaintances say the future Supreme Court nominee seemed more interested in battles on the basketball court than politically charged debates. "If you had asked ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo