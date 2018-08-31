Don't Miss
Home / News / Convicted leaker Reality Winner thanks Trump after he calls her sentence ‘so unfair’

Convicted leaker Reality Winner thanks Trump after he calls her sentence ‘so unfair’

By: The Washington Post Amy B Wang August 31, 2018 0

Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who was jailed for leaking a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, thanked President Donald Trump on Thursday for calling her punishment "so unfair." Winner, 26, was sentenced last week to more than five years in prison for the leak, with an additional three years ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo