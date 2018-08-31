Don't Miss
Home / Law / Couple ordered to turn over funds raised for homeless man

Couple ordered to turn over funds raised for homeless man

By: The Associated Press August 31, 2018 0

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A couple who raised more than $400,000 for a homeless man after he used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia must now turn over what's left of the cash. A New Jersey judge issued the order Thursday during a hearing on the lawsuit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo