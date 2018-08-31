Don't Miss
Home / Law / Ex-Trump chauffeur drops suit over unpaid overtime claims

Ex-Trump chauffeur drops suit over unpaid overtime claims

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister August 31, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A former chauffeur for President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped his lawsuit alleging he was not paid for thousands of hours of work. Noel Cintron's attorney, Larry Hutcher, said the case has been submitted to arbitration for resolution. The Trump Organization had requested just such a result in papers filed in Manhattan federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo