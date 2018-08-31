Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Steigman v. The Barden & Robeson Corp., et al.

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Steigman v. The Barden & Robeson Corp., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Collapsed staircase – Temporary or permanent Steigman v. The Barden & Robeson Corp., et al. CA 17-01805 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced a Labor Law and negligence action after suffering injuries when a staircase leading to the basement of a home under construction collapsed. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo