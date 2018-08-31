Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Missing witness charge: People v. Smith

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Missing witness charge Movant’s burden – Non-cumulative testimony People v. Smith KA 14-01872 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted murder. He argues that the court erred in denying his request for a missing witness charge. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held ...

