Manafort ally agrees to cooperate with US after guilty plea

By: Bloomberg ANDREW HARRIS, ANDREW MARTIN and TOM SCHOENBERG August 31, 2018 0

A former associate of Paul Manafort agreed to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors as part of a guilty plea for failing to register in the U.S. as a foreign agent for his work lobbying on behalf of a Ukrainian political party. The lobbyist, Sam Patten, 47, is a longtime international political operative who leads a company with ...

