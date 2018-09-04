Don't Miss
Home / Law / Aretha Franklin died without a will, leaving her estate’s future uncertain

Aretha Franklin died without a will, leaving her estate’s future uncertain

By: The Washington Post TRAVIS M. ANDREWS September 4, 2018 0

After the tributes and mourning fade following a superstar's death, practical concerns begin to present themselves. These often center on who controls the star's property and estate. That's a thorny question in the case of Aretha Franklin, who died Aug. 16 at 76 years old. Gwendolyn Quinn, Franklin's representative, said the cause was pancreatic cancer. Though the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo