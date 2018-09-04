Don't Miss
Home / Law / City man claims police brutality

City man claims police brutality

Lawsuit accuses Rochester police of false arrest

By: Bennett Loudon September 4, 2018 0

A Rochester man has filed a lawsuit claiming a Rochester Police officer beat him up in September 2017. Vince Bradley Jr. claims that Sgt. Anthony Bongiovanni stopped his patrol car in front of Bradley’s Murray Street home and demanded that Bradley come to him. Bradley asked Bongiovanni: “Are you sure you have the right person?” according to ...

