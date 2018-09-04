Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 22, 2018

Deeds   Recorded August 22, 2018                 75   Brighton ELLIOTT, LISA  et ano to LOVEJOY, SUSAN F Property Address: 92 ORCHARD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12071  Page: 289 Tax Account: 137.14-2-41 Full Sale Price: $165,000 MCCLUSKEY, PATRICIA E to ROESSER, JESSICA Property Address: 341 RHINECLIFF DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12071  Page: 25 Tax Account: 137.10-1-24 Full Sale Price: $1 ROESSER, JESSICA  to KNIPFING, AMANDA  et ano Property Address: 341 RHINECLIFF DRIVE, ...

