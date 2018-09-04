Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded August 22, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 22, 2018                 101   bergen ARENA, ADRIAN P GRAMIAK, PRISCILLA ANN Property Address: 2488 REED RD, BERGEN, NY 14416-9322 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $85,000.00   Brighton DECKMAN, DANIEL B & DECKMAN, LAURA C Property Address: 63 KNOLL TOP DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2740 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $130,725.00   Brockport JAMES, YVETTE Property Address: 5 LYNNWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1423 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

