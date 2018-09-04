Don't Miss
Home / News / RPD chief Michael Ciminelli to resign

RPD chief Michael Ciminelli to resign

Deputy Chief Mark Simmons named interim

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2018 0

Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli has accepted a new job with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and will resign Sept. 15, according to city officials. Mayor Lovely A. Warren has appointed Deputy Chief Mark Simmons interim chief, effective Sept. 16. Simmons will serve in during a national search for a permanent chief. “Mark Simmons was born and raised in ...

