Trump says Sessions' DOJ has placed GOP in midterm jeopardy

Trump says Sessions’ DOJ has placed GOP in midterm jeopardy

By: The Associated Press Catherine Lucey September 4, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Showing his disregard for the Justice Department's independence, President Donald Trump tweeted that federal indictments against two Republican congressmen placed the GOP in midterm election jeopardy. Trump again attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the tweet suggesting that the Justice Department consider politics when making decisions: "Obama era investigations, of two very popular ...

