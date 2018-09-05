Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded August 23, 2018

Deeds Recorded August 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 5, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded August 23, 2018                 70   Brighton TICHIT, ELIZABETH ANN et ano to BOSTICK, ERICA A et ano Property Address: 250 CLOVER HILLS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12071  Page: 490 Tax Account: 150.11-1-16 Full Sale Price: $333,000 NEWELL, SHERLEY S to HOTRA, LYNDA M Property Address: 33 INDIAN SPRING LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12071  Page: 607 Tax Account: 137.11-3-14 Full Sale Price: $485,000 URBANPLAY INNOVATIVE OT PLLC to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo