JPMorgan will pay $24 million to end lawsuit from black advisers

JPMorgan will pay $24 million to end lawsuit from black advisers

By: Bloomberg Max Abelson September 5, 2018 0

As racial diversity tumbles on Wall Street, JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement with financial advisers who say they were treated poorly because they're black. Six current and former employees at the largest U.S. bank filed what they asked to be a class action, alleging discrimination that's "uniform and national in scope." Instead of fighting it ...

