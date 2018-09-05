Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 23, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 5, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   LBURROUGHS, ONEILL G 114 GREYSTONE LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14618 Favor: BRIAR MANOR I LLC Amount: $3,060.00 DIPLIATO, MARK R 74 CIDER CREEK LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: NYS COMMISSIONER OF LABOR Amount: $6,675.80 ROCHESTER RESIDENTIAL REMODELING LLC 24 FARADAY ...

