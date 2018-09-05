Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 23, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 5, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   POSS, ISABELLA 170-B WESTVIEW COMMONS BLVD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: TONAWANDA VALLEY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE O’DWYER KALB & MURPHY PC Amount: $7,686.12 RAYCROFT, MIRANDA 23 FOX COURT, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: CREDIT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo