Kavanaugh stresses independence, won't discuss WH subpoenas

Kavanaugh stresses independence, won’t discuss WH subpoenas

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN and LISA MASCARO September 5, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh repeatedly stressed the importance of judicial independence on the second day of his confirmation hearing Wednesday as he faced questioning from senators, including Democrats who fear he would be President Donald Trump's man on the high court. But he declined to address whether Trump could be subpoenaed or ...

