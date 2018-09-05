Don't Miss
Home / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded August 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 5, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 23, 2018                 86   Brighton YOUNGMAN, PETRA E & YOUNGMAN, TODD R Property Address: 540 CLOVER ST, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2329 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $36,600.00 VOLOSHIN, ILYA & VOLOSHIN, ISANNA Property Address: 2700 EAST AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3117 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $1,200,000.00   Churchville CURTIS, AARON & CURTIS, HONNA Property Address: 7440 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9318 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS ...

