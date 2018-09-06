Couple who raised funds for homeless man being investigated

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press MIKE CATALINI September 6, 2018 0

FLORENCE, N.J. — Authorities said Thursday they've opened a criminal investigation and executed a search warrant at the home of a New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 online for a homeless good Samaritan who now claims they mismanaged the cash. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a Facebook post he was confirming the investigation because ...

