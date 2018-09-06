Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 24, 2018

September 6, 2018

Deeds   Recorded August 24, 2018                 97   Brighton SAMMOUR, FARAH  to KIPPER, JENS  et ano Property Address: 56 BRITTANY CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12072  Page: 422 Tax Account: 136.16-1-96.209 Full Sale Price: $240,000 BRIDGMAN, ERIC M et ano to MORRISON, CHAD Property Address: 70 CLOVERLAND DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12072  Page: 576 Tax Account: 122.16-2-11 Full Sale Price: $155,000 GALVIN, JOHN THOMAS et al to MIAN, MUHAMMAD ARIFMIAN Property Address: ...

