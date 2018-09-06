Don't Miss
Dispute over releasing documents dominates Kavanaugh hearing

By: The Associated Press LISA MASCARO and MARK SHERMAN September 6, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation tumbled into highly charged arguing Thursday over whether key documents were being withheld, and one Democrat risked Senate discipline by releasing confidential material. A newly disclosed email revealed that President Donald Trump's pick once suggested Roe v. Wade was not settled law. The finger-pointing over the unusual vetting ...

