Judge Leticia Astacio fights to stay on bench

Judge Leticia Astacio fights to stay on bench

Court of Appeals to decide case

By: Bennett Loudon September 6, 2018 0

The professional fate of suspended Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is now in the hands of the state’s highest court. The Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Albany on Wednesday in an appeal of the state Commission on Judicial Conduct’s recommendation that Astacio be removed from office for a driving-while intoxicated conviction and subsequent ...

