Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 24, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 24, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   FIELD, WILLIAM L 46 CAVALIER ROAD NORTH, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 HOUGH, KAITLYN M 129 HAMLIN CENTER ROAD, HILTON, NY 14468 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 PALE, PATRICIA A 297 LOUGHLIN ROAD, OXFORD, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo