Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 24, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 24, 2018

September 6, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ALESSI, TINA 71 THORNTREE CIRCLE, PENFIELD, NY 14526 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $4,990.65 ARROYO, FELIX 186 VANAUCKER STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE Amount: $9,806.11 BELL, ...

