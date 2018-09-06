Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded August 24, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 24, 2018                 97   N/A DELMONACHE, RICHARD & ROCKWOOD CONSTRUCTION MGMT 2015 LLC Property Address: N/A Lender: FRANK C MUSSO Amount: $300,000.00   Brighton TICKLE, ERICA B & TICKLE, SCOTT S Property Address: 2801 EAST AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3515 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $31,000.00 MORRISON, CHAD Property Address: 70 CLOVERLAND DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2709 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $147,250.00   Brockport BARTOSCH, CASSANDRA M Property Address: 52 CENTENNIAL ...

