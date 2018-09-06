Don't Miss
Source: NY Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex abuse probe

By: The Associated Press David Klepper September 6, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of her office's investigation into the church's handling of sex abuse allegations. A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press the subpoenas went out ...

