Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump administration to circumvent court limits on detention of child migrants

Trump administration to circumvent court limits on detention of child migrants

By: The Washington Post NICK MIROFF and MARIA SACCHETTI September 6, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Thursday it is preparing to circumvent limits on the government's ability to hold minors in immigration jails by withdrawing from the Flores Settlement Agreement, the federal consent decree that has shaped detention standards for underage migrants since 1997. The maneuver is almost certain to land the administration back in court, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo