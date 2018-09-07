Don't Miss
Fairport Brewing co-owner seeking to dissolve company

By: Gino Fanelli September 7, 2018 0

A minority-shareholder in Fairport Brewing Co. is seeking to dissolve the company following a falling out over what he says is the co-owner’s lack of focus on beer, volatile behavior on social media and financial irresponsibility. In a petition filed in Monroe County Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sept. 5, Paul Guarracini, who owns 49 percent of ...

