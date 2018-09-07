Fourth Department – Voir dire: People v. Herrod

Don't Miss
New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Voir dire Batson challenge – Defendant’s burden People v. Herrod KA 16-01481 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of murder. He argues that county court misstated his burden under the first step of the three-step Batson test. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and remanded. ...

