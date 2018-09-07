Don't Miss
Giuliani to AP: Trump will not answer obstruction questions

By: The Associated Press Jonathan Lemire September 7, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump will not answer federal investigators' questions, in writing or in person, about whether he tried to block the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, one of the president's attorneys told The Associated Press on Thursday. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said questions about obstruction of justice were a ...

