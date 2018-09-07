Don't Miss
House Ethics Committee to investigate Reps. Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins

By: The Washington Post Felicia Sonmez September 7, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The House Ethics Committee voted Thursday to investigate Reps. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., and Chris Collins, R-N.Y., a move that comes after the lawmakers were indicted in separate cases within the past month. Hunter and his wife face charges of using campaign funds to pay for family vacations and other personal expenses, while Collins has ...

