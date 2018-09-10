Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for August 28, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   RAMOS, STEPHANIE 63 LEXINGTON PARKWAY, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 REDDEN, ALAINA M 344 ELMAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616-1060 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 RICOTTA, LEAH D 407 PURPLE LEAF LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: ...

