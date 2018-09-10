Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 28, 2018

September 10, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ADERHOLD, JENNIFER 1414 OAKMONTE BOULEVARD, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: JH PORTFOLIO DEBT EQUITIES LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $7,489.89 BARNES, MICHAEL J 36 LYNDHURST STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN ...

