Mortgages Recorded August 28, 2018

Mortgages Recorded August 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 28, 2018                 105   Brighton CLARKE, JOSEPH C & ZIMMER, MEGHAN M Property Address: 498 CLOVER ST, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2328 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $140,000.00   Brockport MINOR, KIRSTEN P & MINOR, MATTHEW F Property Address: 58 TALAMORA TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-3000 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $190,000.00 CREMALDI, CHERIE E Property Address: 36 SWEDEN HILL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2542 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

