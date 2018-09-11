Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for August 29, 2018

September 11, 2018

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   ROYAL WASH WEBSTER LLC Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $1,915,000 CASS, STEPHEN J Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $598,500 SANTIAGO, MARIA DE LOS ANGELES Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $26,337 FAIRPORT LANDING LLC Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $1,200,000 JLZ PROPERTIES LLC Lender: JLZ PROPERTIES LLC Amount: $697,628 339 EAST ...

