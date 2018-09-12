Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded August 30, 2018                 91   Brighton IAFRATI, MARK  et ano to ROBERTI, JOELLE  et ano Property Address: 162 ALLENS CREEK ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12074  Page: 678 Tax Account: 137.19-1-44 Full Sale Price: $162,500 WALSH, ANN S et ano to GODLESKI, STEPHANIE A Property Address: 43 DALE ROAD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 12075  Page: 159 Tax Account: 123.18-1-56.2 Full Sale Price: $166,000 MALONEY, PATRICK R et ano to ...

