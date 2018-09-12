Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge Leticia Astacio faces new charge

Judge Leticia Astacio faces new charge

By: The Associated Press September 12, 2018 0

Suspended Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio has been indicted on a weapons charge while she remains on probation for a drunken driving conviction. Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio was indicted Tuesday on the felony charge in Monroe County. The Democrat and Chronicle reports Astacio is accused of trying to purchase a shotgun at a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo