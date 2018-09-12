Don't Miss
Home / News / Manafort discusses possible plea deal

Manafort discusses possible plea deal

By: The Washington Post Tom Hamburger, Devlin Barrett and Spencer S. Hsu September 12, 2018 0

Days before in-person jury selection is set to begin in his second trial, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is in talks with the special counsel's office about a possible plea deal, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the conversations, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo