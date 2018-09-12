Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded August 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 30, 2018                 96   N/A AYRES, SAMUEL L Property Address: N/A Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00   Brighton OHORA, MICHAEL J & OHORA, NANCY M Property Address: 247 VILLAGE LN, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3040 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,200.00   Brockport GINGELLO-CONTI, ANGELO S Property Address: 52 WOODSTOCK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9449 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $128,155.00 East Rochester DENDIEVEL, JANNA & ...

