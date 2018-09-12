Second Circuit – Immigration: Zuniga-Perez v. Sessions

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Removal proceedings – Evidentiary hearing Zuniga-Perez v. Sessions 17-996 Judges Pooler, Wesley, and Chin Background: The petitioners sought review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision that affirmed a judge’s denial, without a hearing, of the petitioners’ motion to suppress evidence relating to their immigration status obtained by law enforcement agents ...

