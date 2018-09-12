Don't Miss
The Starr Report got a president impeached 20 years ago, and Ken Starr wants to remind you why

By: The Washington Post Dan Zak  September 12, 2018 0

NEW YORK - It's the Sunday before the 20th anniversary of the Starr Report ("... she and the President kissed, and he touched her bare breasts with his hands and his mouth ...") and its author is late for church. He wears a navy suit, no tie, and gray Nikes. "I'm gonna brush what remains of ...

