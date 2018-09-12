Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump administration diverted nearly $10 million from FEMA to ICE detention program, according to DHS document

Trump administration diverted nearly $10 million from FEMA to ICE detention program, according to DHS document

By: The Washington Post Isaac Stanley-Becker  September 12, 2018 0

The Trump administration appears to have diverted nearly $10 million in funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency at the forefront of the president's zero-tolerance immigration policy that led to the separation of hundreds of children, some as young as 18 months, from their parents. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo