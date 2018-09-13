Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded August 31, 2018

Deeds Recorded August 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded August 31, 2018                 110   Brighton LOCURTO, ANTHONY F to GOMEZ, ROGELIO  et ano Property Address: 2101 CLOVER ST, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12075  Page: 528 Tax Account: 137.19-1-47 Full Sale Price: $350,000 PRESTWICK PROPERTIES LLC to TOLMACHEVA, GALINA Property Address: 844 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12075  Page: 625 Tax Account: 150.10-2-50./1D Full Sale Price: $102,000 JEFFERY, JOHN  et al to AVILA, CARLEY ROJAS et ano Property Address: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo