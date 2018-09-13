Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Federal Tax Liens for August 31, 2018

Federal Tax Liens for August 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   CARROZZI, VINCENT S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $56,385.38 KUNZ, MICHAEL R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $189,533.64 LODINI, SARA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,478.45 OGDEN, SHEILA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,241.91 STREETER, BRADLEY G Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $27,190.06 BISHOP, AARON P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $4,801.83 BISHOP, AARON P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $321,981.73 CALLAHAN, PAUL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo