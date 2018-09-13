Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 31, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for August 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   AMBEAU, RICHARD G 22D UNION SQUARE BOULEVARD, NORTH CHILI, NY 14514 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $14,152.20 BURDICK, KEITH 116 PARCE AVENUE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-1437 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: ...

