Don't Miss
Home / News / Kavanaugh offers details on Nationals tickets purchases that led to debt

Kavanaugh offers details on Nationals tickets purchases that led to debt

By: The Washington Post Seung Min Kim September 13, 2018 0

  WASHINGTON - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday described in detail how he regularly bought Washington Nationals tickets and split the cost with friends - purchases the White House has said led Kavanaugh to accrue tens of thousands of dollars in credit card debt. The Washington Post reported in July that Kavanaugh ran up credit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo