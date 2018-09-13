Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 31, 2018                 99   N/A BOLOGNA, JOSEPH & BOLOGNA, SANDRA Property Address: N/A Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $140,000.00   Churchville ARNDT, RODNEY J Property Address: 33 E BUFFALO ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9323 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $123,750.00   East Rochester DUFFY, THADDEUS M & DUFFY MGMT LLC Property Address: 102 PINE ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1328 Lender: USNY BANK Amount: $281,600.00   Fairport LEGRADY, ROSETE Property Address: 2 TREETOP DR, FAIRPORT, ...

