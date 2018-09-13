Don't Miss
Video shows Weinstein's hands-on encounter with rape accuser

Video shows Weinstein’s hands-on encounter with rape accuser

By: The Associated Press Michael Sisak September 13, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — A video of Harvey Weinstein aired on television Wednesday showing him boldly propositioning a woman who later accused him of rape and repeatedly touching her and stroking her arm and back during what was supposed to have been a business meeting. Melissa Thompson, who sued Weinstein in June, said she made the ...

