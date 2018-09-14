Don't Miss
Home / News / Buffalo man sentenced for tax evasion

Buffalo man sentenced for tax evasion

Ordered to pay $1.4 million to the IRS

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2018 0

Dorian Wills, 52, of Buffalo, who was convicted of tax evasion, was sentenced to serve three years and one month in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Wills also was ordered to pay $1,466,330.05 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. From April 2010 through October 2013, Wills operated a debt collection business under ...

